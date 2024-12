Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, found herself in a heap of controversy after she supposedly “liked” a social media post about JAY-Z’s latest legal troubles. On Monday (December 9), Knowles shared an Instagram post claiming she was the victim of a hack job.

“I was hacked!” she wrote. “As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that is not me!” She added in the caption, “Please stop playing with me !!!! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'”

The comment section, of course, wasn’t kind and people immediately began acting suspicious. One person asked, “How you get hacked and they only liked one post??” while another wrote, “OH STOP IT …. You got CAUGHT….. all of a sudden you were hacked lmao.” But others were more supportive, saying things like, “Ms. Tina post about 20 times a day everyday… it makes sense she could’ve been hacked, seeing her last post was 3 days ago!” and “Let Beyoncé know the hive have got her back and we’re always going to support her.”

JAY-Z was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party alongside Diddy in a new civil suit filed by an anonymous plaintiff. The suit was initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York and named as the sole defendant. It was amended on Sunday (December 8) to include JAY-Z, who promptly denied the allegations.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” JAY-Z wrote in part. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff, declined to comment. Most recently, JAY-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, filed docs demanding the Jane Doe be properly identified. A judge has yet to rule on that request.

Until then, read JAY-Z’s full statement below.