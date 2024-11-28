Beyoncé’s Beehive Swarms Racist Taylor Swift Fans Over Top Pop Nod  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Beyhive are calling out racist Taylor Swift fans targeting Beyoncé with a barrage of racially abusive tweets.

Beyoncé’s loyal army of devoted fans are packing up racist Swifites online after Taylor Swift was named second in Billboard’s list of “25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,” likely leaving the top spot for the R&B superstar.

The outlet predicted the backlash, although not the outpouring of racist abuse,” while revealing Swift as the runner-up earlier this week.

“The fact that controversy will likely tear through the internet over [Swift] being just one small space below No. 1 is just another testament to her power,” the publication noted.

Nonetheless, racist Taylor Swift fans, anticipating a win for Beyoncé, vented their frustrations in numerous disgusting tweets. #SwiftieRacism began trending on X (Twitter) as the Beyhive and other social media users called out the perpetrators.

“Racism has ALWAYS been a strongly present issue within Taylor’s fanbase,” one user shared. “When people think of a “racist fanbase,” SWIFTIES is the first word that comes to mind. And the thing is, they’ve NEVER tried to hide it and have always been openly racist.”

Racism has ALWAYS been a strongly present issue within Taylor’s fanbase. When people think of a “racist fanbase,” SWIFTIES is the first word that comes to mind. And the thing is, they’ve NEVER tried to hide it and have always been openly racist.#SWIFTIERACISM pic.twitter.com/dHZo1ziC3c — JONATHAN (@Jonathzn) November 28, 2024

Many others posted extensive threads featuring hundreds of tweets from Taylor Swift fans racially abusing Beyoncé.

“And this isn’t a first for Swifties,” another appalled fan wrote. “They did the same with Sza. Anytime a woman(especially a black one) dares to best Taylor in any capacity…they start spewing racist or misogynist garbage. Enough is enough.”

And this isn’t a first for Swifties.



They did the same with Sza. Anytime a woman(especially a black one) dares to best Taylor in any capacity…they start spewing racist or misogynist garbage. Enough is enough #swiftieracism pic.twitter.com/c7CNGozF2M — Lovely2BMe (@Lovely2BMe81) November 28, 2024

Taylor Swift Praises “Guiding Light” Beyoncé

Despite the backlash from some fans, Taylor Swift feels very differently about Beyoncé. The pop star gushed over the Houston native after she made a surprise appearance at the October premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour film in October last year.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.

I’m glad the Beyhive is making the #swiftieracism trend because the amount of racist tweets i have seen from that fanbase all because Beyoncé was RIGHTFULLY placed above taylor on billboards greatest artist of the 21st century list crazy.



Truly the MAGA of Stan Twitter 😭 pic.twitter.com/JbRqCMKzj1 — ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) November 28, 2024

#swiftieracism RACISM is a word SWIFTIES are the meaning



short thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/rOBEaefq01 — 𝐍𝐲𝐥𝐚 ✮⋆˙ (@LusiaaCarter) November 28, 2024

No amount of racism and misogyny will stop Beyoncé from being the greatest pop star of this century or at the very top of all time artists and I'm loving it!! No amount of lies and defamation can change the fact that she deserved that spot for a long time. Talent always wins!! — Anthos (@anthosgroove) November 26, 2024