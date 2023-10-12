Taylor Swift Calls Beyoncé A “Guiding Light” For Her Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two music icons came together for a social media post.

Who is the bigger global music megastar: Taylor Swift or Beyoncé? That question has been a topic of debate for over a decade. That’s because both women continue to excel in the entertainment industry.

For example, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have put on two of the most-talked-about tours of 2023. Bey’s Renaissance World Tour reportedly became the 7th highest-grossing tour of all time with a $579 million haul.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour also packed out stadiums around the United States. Beyoncé showed up to the premiere of the Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles on October 11. Swift commemorated the occasion by posting a video with Bey on Instagram.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” wrote Taylor Swift in the Instagram caption.

The 33-year-old Pop singer-songwriter continued, “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

Beyoncé first gained widespread notoriety as a member of the R&B girls group Destiny’s Child. After going solo, Queen Bey went on to release classic albums such as 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance. She now holds the record for most Grammy Awards in history (32).

Taylor Swift is a Grammy favorite as well. Of her twelve wins, three came in the Album Of The Year category. Her Fearless project won over Beyoncé’s I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2010. Swift also took home AOTY for 2014’s1989 and 2020’s Folklore.