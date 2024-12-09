JAY-Z Goes In On Lawyer For Accuser: “File A Criminal Complaint”

JAY-Z has rejected assault allegations, accusing the attorney behind the lawsuit of attempting to extort him through blackmail.

JAY-Z has firmly denied allegations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, calling the claims a “heinous” attempt at blackmail orchestrated by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

On Sunday (December 8), Buzbee leveled explosive allegations at JAY-Z, claiming he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old with disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000 following an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

The Hip-Hop mogul made an unfiltered public statement rejecting the allegations and refusing to be intimidated into a financial settlement.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

The accusations were brought by an anonymous plaintiff, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe.”

Initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant, the lawsuit was updated to implicate JAY-Z, born Shawn Carter.

The plaintiff claims she was taken to a party after approaching a limousine driver near Radio City Music Hall, who allegedly told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

According to the allegations, the party involved drug use, and the plaintiff says she was given a drink that left her disoriented.

She alleges that she was later assaulted by JAY-Z and Diddy. The lawsuit, filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, seeks unspecified damages.

JAY-Z did not mince words responding to the allegations. Addressing Buzbee directly, he said: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one. Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

JAY-Z expressed his frustration with Buzbee’s pattern of litigation, saying, “This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics… My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims.”

The Hip-Hop mogul said the impact on his family was especially painful.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age,” JAY-Z said.

Concluding his statement, JAY-Z made it clear that he is prepared to fight back against the allegations.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn… We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”

Buzbee, who has filed multiple lawsuits alleging misconduct by Diddy in recent months, declined to comment.

Diddy is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for racketeering and sex trafficking, with his trial set for May.

Check out JAY-Z’s full statement:

My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer” named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.

This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!

I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.

My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I moum yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.

My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, take physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.

I look forward to showing you how different I am.