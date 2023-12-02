50 Cent Tells Diddy To File For Bankruptcy In Anticipation Of Tell-All Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is working on a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs and he believes Diddy should file for bankruptcy! Read more!

Diddy might want to file for bankruptcy to protect his billions of dollars – according to his rival, 50 Cent.

Last month, 50 Cent took to Instagram to confirm he was working on a documentary about the mogul, who has been accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and assaulting two other women.

50 said his documentary was titled “Surviving Diddy” and now he confirmed the project is in the works.

“RAPPER 👀I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now,” 50 Cent said. “Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. 😳here come the receipts.”

RAPPER 👀I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. 😳here come the receipts • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/OB8kpqdhBt — 50cent (@50cent) December 2, 2023

Diddy’s legal troubles began with a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, accusing him of rape and years of abuse.

The lawsuit, which was settled in less than 24 hours, accused Diddy of assaulting Cassie, trafficking her to male prostitutes, participating in “freak offs” with other men, and even blowing up Kid Cudi’s car in a jealous rage.

His lawyer asserted this was not an admission of wrongdoing, and the settlement terms remain undisclosed. The situation escalated with two more women filing lawsuits against Diddy.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed that he drugged and raped her in 1991, while another woman, identified as Jane Doe, accused Diddy and singer Aaron Hall of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s.

Since then, 50 Cent has been actively taunting his rival on social media. 50 Cent’s relentless mockery has included a “New Jack City” meme depicting Diddy as Nino Brown, a character from the film. 50 also posted a skit from “Chappelle’s Show” featuring a parody of Diddy’s show “Making the Band,” as performed by Dave Chappelle.

To make matters worse, former members of his inner circle have been exposing sordid allegations against the Bad Boy founder. Former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, who has been a longtime critic of Diddy, claimed Diddy broke Kim Porter’s nose and wiretapped her. His ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds also confirmed he witnessed Diddy abusing Cassie.

Amid these controversies, Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of REVOLT, a network he co-founded. 50 Cent seized this opportunity to joke about purchasing the network, further heightening the tension between the two.

He also lost a partnership with the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School in New York City, which ended their relationship with him last week.