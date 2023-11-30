Diddy “Busted” Kim Porter’s Nose In Insanity-Fueled Rage, Says Ex-Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mark Curry discussed Diddy’s alleged history of abuse after the Bad Boy Records founder was sued for sexual assault.

Former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry accused Diddy of breaking the late Kim Porter’s nose and wiretapping her in an interview with the Art of Dialogue. Curry said Diddy showed signs of insanity when asked if the mogul once broke Porter’s nose, an allegation mentioned by Gene Deal in a previous interview with the platform.

“Busted her nose, man,” Curry confirmed. “It was all insecurities. Anytime a man would go out of his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their home just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity. So, when you see someone doing that, you can imagine everything else they do. What do you think he’s gon’ do if he found her on the phone talking to someone or feels that she’s cheating on him with somebody sleeping with his girl? Whatcha think he’s gon’ say? ‘I caught you. I heard this.’ Nah, he gonna come in—it’s gonna be a fight.”

Three women, including Diddy’s ex Cassie, sued him for sexual assault over the past month. Curry said it was easy for him to believe Diddy committed the abuse alleged in the lawsuits.

“I think he’s very capable of doing it,” Curry explained. “It’s in his character. That’s who he is. That’s what comes with power. That’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what comes with what makes him. That’s the selfishness that makes you be like that.”

He added, “He’s being humbled right now. It took a long time. It takes a long time to humble an arrogant person.”

Cassie accused Diddy of rape and years of abuse in her lawsuit, which was quickly settled out of court. Joi Dickerson-Neal and another woman identified as Jane Doe filed their sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy after the settlement was announced.

Diddy denied all of the allegations in the lawsuits.