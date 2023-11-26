50 Cent Drags Diddy With Pic Of His Pants Pulled Down

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent may have outdone himself this time with a shocking picture of Diddy performing with his pants down.

50 Cent seems hell-bent on doing as much as he can to keep the heat on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Early this morning, the G-Unit boss was up with none other than Diddy on his mind. Fif posted an extremely bizarre picture of Diddy on stage, performing, with his pants dropped down to his knees while a bunch of other men looked on.

“what kinda b######## party is this! Bumba clot !!!! Why ya tink I don’t go to diss?” 50 Cent captioned the picture.

As one would expect, the odd picture did not age well and drew an immediate reaction from thousands of 50 Cent’s 30 million followers.

“when 50 got beef with u he’s gonna beef with you forever,” one user said, while another labeled him the “modern Day Machiavelli.”

Over the past week, Diddy’s reputation and his media empire have been severely compromised over accusations made by four different women.

The first bombshell lawsuit Kim courtesy of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, who claimed he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched during “freak offs” and savagely beat her. He allegedly raped her when she tried to break up with him.

Things got worse for Diddy when a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that he drugged and raped her and videotaped the incident, later showing it off to his friends. Then a Jane Doe came forward claiming Diddy and former Guy singer Aaron Hall pinned her down and raped her during an incident in 1991 as well.

Finally, former Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre was sued for sexually assaulting a woman while he was President at the label. 50 Cent had something to say about each one of these lawsuits and has repeatedly targeted Diddy with various accusations.

The one-sided feud between 50 Cent and Diddy has been marked by a series of public taunts and accusations, ranging from petty like questioning the Bad Boy mogul’s sexuality to more serious accusations like murder.

One prominent aspect of this feud involves 50 Cent’s claims regarding Diddy’s alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The controversy was reignited with the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur and had implicated Diddy in the case during an interview.

Despite Diddy’s consistent refutations of these allegations, 50 Cent has leveraged this situation to taunt Diddy on social media while making remarks about his failure to provide legal support for Davis.

Further intensifying the feud, 50 Cent has capitalized on allegations made against Diddy by Cassie in a lawsuit that was settled within 24 hours.

Cassie accused Diddy of serious wrongdoings, including raping her and sexually trafficking her to male prostitutes, physical abuse, and manipulation. These allegations have been used by 50 Cent as fodder for further taunting Diddy on social media platforms.

Moreover, 50 Cent has also made personal attacks on Diddy, questioning his sexuality and scrutinizing his personal and business relationships.

These attacks have been characterized by 50 Cent’s use of social media to provoke and ridicule Diddy, as seen in instances where he used a resurfaced video clip of Diddy inviting him shopping to make homophobic remarks.

Internet sleuths have been attempting to get to the bottom of 50s obsession with Diddy. Some chalk it up to the aforementioned shopping incident, which occurred before the G-Unit rapper was the boss of his own empire.

Others believe the problems have started over rumors that Diddy was dating Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire Jackson. This particular gossip started with 50 Cent himself when he called his baby’s mom out on Instagram.

“Oh s### that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL Remember what I told you the other day, these b###### be crazy. SMH.”

This prompted a social media back and forth, which included a rebuke from Daphne Joy, who begged to be left alone.

“Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please,” Daphne Joy said.

Diddy has typically maintained silence or been dismissive in response to these ongoing attacks, choosing not to retaliate significantly against 50 Cent’s remarks.