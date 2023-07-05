50 Cent Didn’t Like “Many Men” Song, According To Tony Yayo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The G-Unit member sits down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“Many Men (Wish Death)” is one of the standout records on 50 Cent’s classic debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The 3x-Platinum track became a Hip Hop standard in the twenty years since its release in 2003.

How did 50 Cent actually feel about the B-side to his “21 Questions” single? According to one of his G-Unit artists at the time, the Hip Hop mogul was not a fan of the “Many Men” song.

Tony Yayo will appear on an upcoming edition of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. In a trailer for the show, Yayo matter-of-factly tells the hosts, “50 didn’t even like ‘Many Men.'”

Viewers will have to wait until the full Drink Champs episode airs this Thursday (June 6) on Revolt to hear Tony Yayo’s full thoughts on “Many Men.” The trailer also teases Yayo discussing 50 Cent, G-Unit, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Eminem, and more.

Eminem co-produced 50 Cent’s “Many Men” along with Darrell “Digga” Branch and Luis Resto. The song’s official Jessy Tererro-directed music video featured appearances by actors Mekhi Phifer and Tommy Lister.

Late Brooklynite Pop Smoke’s “Got It on Me” interpolated “Many Men” in 2020. Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and St. Louis producer Metro Boomin also borrowed elements from 50 Cent’s song for another 2020 track titled “Many Men.”

Plus, Bronx-raised rapper Lil Tjay dropped “FACESHOT (Many Men Freestyle)” in September 2022. Back in April of this year, AEW wrestlers The Gunns used “Many Men” as the then-tag team champion’s entrance music for a match against the former champs FTR.