50 Cent Dislocated Co-Star’s Finger In Stunt Gone Wrong On “The Expendables 4” Set 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Expendables 4 stunt coordinator says 50 Cent took to his stunts like a natural despite leaving a co-star with a dislocated finger.

50 Cent is so “powerful and strong” that a co-star ended up with a disclosed finger after one of Fiddy’s stunts went awry during filming for The Expendables 4.

The movie’s stunt coordinator, Alan Ng, opened up about the multihyphenate rapper, actor and TV executive during a recent interview, revealing that Fiddy was a natural.

“50 Cent is very powerful and strong so that made it very easy to work with him,’ Ng told Pop Culture.

The experienced director and stunt coordinator explained how he played to the G-unit founder’s strengths to prepare him for his role in the action movie, which features some of the genre’s mainstays, including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture.

Ng recalled filming a stunt with 50 Cent, which resulted in an injured castmate.

“50 Cent is very powerful and strong, so he like a tank,” NG shared. “He was actually so strong that in one of the scenes, he was supposed to barge into a stunt performer and his strength resulted in the guy going flying and dislocated his finger.”

Thankfully, 50 Cent didn’t do too much damage. “The guy and his finger are ok now of course,” NG said.

Check out 50 Cent in action in The Expendables 4 trailer below.

The Hip-Hop mogul proved he can troll himself, sharing the movie poster earlier this year.

“WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body,” he penned alongside the image back in March. “I bet they are gonna make [Sylvester Stallone] look great. SMH.”

50 Cent is disappointed with his portrayal in the "Expendables 4" poster. pic.twitter.com/ES3QGbsXwa — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 24, 2023

The Expendables 4 is out in cinemas now.