50 Cent Trolls Starz On The Heels Of His FOX Deal

50 Cent taunted Starz over the latest addition to the network’s television lineup.
The G-Unit rapper was unimpressed with Starz picking up a Shailene Woodley-led drama titled Three Women. 50 Cent doubted the show’s viability in a since-deleted Instagram post on Friday (March 3).
“What do you call a fire cracker that don’t go off?” he wrote alongside a screenshot of a Deadline article. “a Dud, Yeah i think this is a Dud. LOL.”
50 Cent’s exclusive deal with Starz ended in 2022. He continues to work with the network, serving as an executive producer of BMF and several Power spinoffs.
Starz also greenlighted a 50 Cent-produced boxing drama titled Fightland. The series was the final show he pitched under his exclusive deal.
Last month, 50 Cent signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX. The agreement allows him to work with other networks and streaming services.
“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” he said in a press release.
Read more about the FOX deal here.