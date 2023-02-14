50 Cent Secures Major TV Deal With FOX

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent will still be able to shop shows to other networks thanks to a non-exclusive deal.

50 Cent signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX, bolstering his presence in the television industry.

The rapper/entrepreneur and FOX’s president of scripted programming Michael Thorn disclosed the agreement on Tuesday (February 14). FOX will own any series developed under the deal and produce the shows with 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 Cent said in a press release.

Thorn added, “Whether it’s music, film or television, [50 Cent] always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe. He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for FOX with him and his team.”

50 Cent will develop animation, drama and live-action comedy for FOX. He will be able to shop shows to other networks and streaming services since his deal isn’t exclusive.

The G-Unit boss currently produces BMF and several Power spinoffs for Starz. He’s also developing a boxing drama for Starz and an animated show for BET+, among other projects.