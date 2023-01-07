50 Cent Plans To Add To His TV Empire With Adaptation Of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said a television adaptation of the film ‘8 Mile’ is already “in motion” with the approval of Eminem.

50 Cent intends to adapt Eminem’s movie 8 Mile for television.

The G-Unit rapper declared he’s “gonna bring 8 Mile to television” in an interview with Big Boy. 50 Cent said the show is already “in motion” with Eminem’s approval.

“It should be there for his legacy,” 50 Cent explained. “It’s important to me that they understand it.”

50 Cent envisioned his 8 Mile series as a “modern version” of the film. He told Big Boy the television adaptation would be like Peacock’s Bel-Air reboot, which turned the beloved comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air into a drama.

“I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details,” the veteran MC said. “Things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used that you put out there and stuff like that. You’ll see those kinds of things surface in the temperament of the characters.”

The multi-platinum-selling artist also provided an update on his Snoop Dogg series. 50 Cent noted the show was put on hold due to his past issues with Starz, but he’s still committed to telling Snoop Dogg’s story.

“If the OJ trial works [for TV], why wouldn’t ‘Murder Was the Case’ work at this point?” he asked.

