50 Cent Says Snoop Series Is No Longer Going To Be STARZ

Will the “Power” show runner take the series somewhere else?

It seems as if “Murder Was the Case,” a drama inspired by Snoop Dogg’s life, is no longer on the STARZ schedule.

50 Cent has said the cable network that originally greenlit the project had dragged its feet in bringing the project to fruition.

The Queens native said in a social post that is now deleted, “Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ. I give them the alley-oop, and they drop the damn ball. Anyway, I hope snoop tell his story.”

The series, announced four months ago by the “Power” showrunner, would have focused on the West Coast pioneer’s career-altering trial for the murder of rival gang member Phillip Woldermariam. The “Gin and Juice” chart-topper was acquitted of the charges.

The then 21-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was not charged with murder.

According to The Baltimore Sun, he was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. It was his security guard who was accused of the murder.

Evidence showed that the person who took the life of the “By Yourself Hustler Crip” was McKiney Lee, Snoop’s bodyguard. He said, and the jury believed, he was protecting the artist from Woldermariam in his capacity as security.

The trial, which was presided over by Judge Paul G. Flynn, lasted three months, from November 27th, 1995, to February 21st, 1996, and the verdict was “Not guilty of murder, assault, and accessory charges.”

A mistrial was declared on voluntary manslaughter charges. There is no word if the project will be taken to another studio or network.