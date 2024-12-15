50 Cent Explains Challenges With Upcoming Diddy Documentary 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent announced his upcoming Diddy documentary last November, before the federal indictment and slew of lawsuits.

50 Cent is shedding light on the making of his upcoming Netflix documentary of the accusations against Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged history of sexual assault and abuse.

The G-Unit founder discussed the project during a recent appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know Friday (December 13).

According to 50 Cent, the documentary has become a challenge due to the constant emergence of new accusations, comparing it to an octopus with many moving parts.

“It’s a difficult project,” 50 Cent explained. “Because every day there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened. It’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on there.”

50 Cent first teased the Diddy documentary in November last year. At the time, Diddy and Cassie Ventura had just settled the first bombshell lawsuit. Within days, two more women had accused Diddy of sexual abuse in lawsuits.

Dozens of civil lawsuits swiftly followed, with three new complaints filed this week alone.

In September Diddy was indicted on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Feds accuse him of using his business empire “to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice.”

When asked if he predicted the slew of accusations, given his history with Diddy, 50 Cent replied, “No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place.”