Diddy’s Attorneys Fired Up Over 3 New Lawsuits, Vow To Take Down “Unethical Lawyers”

The latest allegations were filed separately on Thursday (December 12) through New York attorney Thomas P. Giuffra by three anonymous male plaintiffs, who say they were drugged and raped by the music mogul.

Diddy’s attorneys are firing back at three new sexual assault lawsuits filed against their client. The latest allegations were filed separately on Thursday (December 12) through New York attorney Thomas P. Giuffra by three anonymous male plaintiffs, who claim they were drugged with spiked drinks then raped by the Bad Boy mogul in incidents dating as recently as 2022.

The suits allege that the plaintiffs went to parties with Diddy; in two cases in hotels and the third at his mansion in the Hamptons, where he gave them alcoholic drinks after which drinking they quickly passed out and came to when he was assaulting them.

“These complaints are full of lies,” Diddy’s attorneys said in a statement to AllHipHop. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

All complaints include the warning: “YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the Complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiff’s Attorney(s) within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York); and in the case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.”

Basically, Diddy has mere weeks to reply or each client will receive a default judgement.

The lawsuits follow Wednesday’s (December 11) filings by controversial attorney Tony Buzbee, which Diddy’s team is calling into question. The previous day, Buzbee amended his complaint, making two major changes: revising the timeline of the alleged Hamptons party from 2006 to 2007 after being informed no party occurred in 2006, and altering his claim about marriage, now stating he was married at the time but too ashamed to tell his wife.

The same day, JAY-Z’s legal team filed an affidavit through Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accusing Buzbee of unethical conduct, including pressuring clients to link unrelated allegations to high-profile individuals like Diddy. Diddy’s team vows to aggressively seek sanctions.

JAY-Z was dragged into the melee last week and has vehemently denied any involvement in the sex assault of a 13-year-old girl. As he wrote in an Instagram post, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. That he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

Buzbee quickly denied the extortion and blackmail allegations in a lengthy social media post Monday night (December 9).

“No one has made any threats, ” Buzbee began. “JAY-Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable. Instead, our firm sent a standard demand letter seeking a mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges JAY-Z sexually assaulted her as a minor.”

He then described JAY-Z’s response to the suit as “a coordinated and desperate effort to focus the public’s attention on me personally.” He added, “This effort has included harassing my family and colleagues and even offering former clients money to sue me, which is illegal.”

The back-and-forth will presumably continue as Diddy—who was arrested on multiple charges on September 16—remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his May 2025 trial. JAY-Z, meanwhile, is using all of his man power (and wealth) to prove his innocence.