Attorney Laughs Off JAY-Z’s “Bogus” Blackmail Claims: “We Will Not Be Bullied” 

Attorney Tony Buzbee believes JAY-Z’s decisive actions following the assault lawsuit hint at his underlying guilt.

JAY-Z swiftly denied the recent lawsuit allegations that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulted a minor, accusing the alleged victim’s attorney of attempted blackmail. He also requested an emergency court hearing to reveal the accuser’s identity; however, her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, believes these actions could ultimately backfire on him.

The Houston attorney denied the extortion and blackmail allegations in a lengthy social media post Monday night (December 9).

“No one has made any threats, ” Buzbee began. “Jay Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable. Instead, our firm sent a standard demand letter seeking a mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges Jay-Z sexually assaulted her as a minor.”

He continued, accusing JAY-Z and his team of breaking the law and harassing his family. Buzbee described Hov’s response to the suit as “a coordinated and desperate effort to focus the public’s attention on me personally,” and away from the allegations.

“This effort has included harassing my family and colleagues and even offering former clients money to sue me,” he added. “Which is illegal.”

A woman identified as “Jane Doe” filed an amended lawsuit accusing JAY-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting her following an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. She filed the initial complaint in October and implicated Hov in an amendment on Sunday (December 8).

JAY-Z Blasts Tony Buzbee: File A Criminal Complaint

JAY-Z firmly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “heinous” attempt at blackmail orchestrated by Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee suggested that JAY-Z’s decisive actions following the suit hint at his underlying guilt. Highlighting his point, the attorney quoted a line from William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. “The lady doth protest too much, methinks,” he wrote.

“We intend to address all of these issues with the court in due course,” Buzbee concluded. “Let me be clear: We will not be bullied or intimidated by these shenanigans. And our clients won’t be silenced.”

On Monday (December 9), JAY-Z called for an expedited federal court hearing to address the claims. He is also vigorously fighting for his Jane Doe accuser’s anonymity to be broken.