EXCLUSIVE: JAY-Z Demands Emergency Hearing To Lawyer’s “Shakedown” Attempt

JAY-Z is calling for an expedited federal court hearing to address allegations his legal team decries as baseless and harmful to his public image.

His attorney, Alex Spiro, is accusing Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to coerce a settlement and smear JAY-Z’s name through what he called “a shakedown.”

“Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent. This is a shakedown,” Alex Spiro stated in a formal letter to the court on Monday (December 9).

He emphasized that JAY-Z has no involvement in a criminal case concerning Sean “Diddy” Combs, clarifying, “JAY-Z is not a suspect or even a person of interest in that case.”

At the core of the lawsuit is an anonymous plaintiff identified as “Jane Doe.”

Jane Doe, the alleged assault stemmed from an encounter with a limousine driver near Radio City Music Hall, who suggested she attend the party because she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

Jane Doe claims she was given a drugged drink that left her incapacitated, and she has sought anonymity throughout the legal proceedings.

Initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant, the lawsuit was amended to include JAY-Z on Sunday (December 8).

However, JAY-Z’s legal team opposes the plaintiff’s request to remain anonymous, citing principles of judicial transparency.

“Transparency in judicial proceedings is a fundamental principle,” Spiro argued. “The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from this rule.”

Spiro also criticized Buzbee’s approach, accusing him of manipulating media coverage to bolster unfounded claims against the Hip-Hop mogul.

He described the effort as a campaign of misinformation that unfairly sways public opinion and pressures his client to settle.

“This relentless campaign underscores the need for a fast-track hearing to address these issues promptly and prevent further harm,” Spiro noted in the court filing.

JAY-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has vehemently denied the accusations and said Buzbee’s actions are an attempt at extortion.

The rapper released a public statement condemning the lawsuit, calling it a “heinous” and calculated attempt to exploit the power of public scrutiny.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

JAY-Z urged Buzbee to file a criminal complaint if the allegations had merit, stressing his belief in the criminal justice system.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one. Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Spiro also wants the lawsuit dismissed entirely, asserting there is no credible evidence to support the accusations.

He urged the court to move swiftly to avoid further harm to JAY-Z’s reputation.