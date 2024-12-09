EXCLUSIVE: JAY-Z Demands Identity Of Jane Doe Following Extortion Allegations

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, JAY-Z and his legal team are vigorously fighting for her anonymity to be broken.

JAY-Z has filed a lawsuit demanding the name of the Jane Doe who has accused him of sexual assault when she was just 13 years old. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, JAY-Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, are vigorously fighting for her anonymity to be broken.

“For months, an extortionate campaign has been targeting this named Defendant under cover of darkness,” the docs, filed Monday (December 9), read. “That campaign was cynical and calculated to force payment of an exorbitant sum of money—Defendant would have to pay X millions of dollars irrespective of the truth, or else. “When Defendant refused to pay and instead took measures to establish his innocence, this unnamed Plaintiff and her self-promoting counsel (whose name has been splashed across headlines and press conferences under auspices of representing her) went to extraordinary lengths to shut down fair defense.

“But those efforts, too, failed. Now, at last, the false, unfounded allegations that underlie this campaign of extortion are having judicial light shined on them—except that this Plaintiff is bringing them as a Doe, who would continue to hide under cover of darkness.”

The docs go on to call Jane Doe and attorney Tony Buzbee’s tactics “unfair” and wants a dismissal of the allegations completely or disclosure of her identity.

“It is not consistent with justice, fairness or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear Defendant’s good name in ways that are calculated to feed media coverage and thus inflict maximum public-relations damage while the core fact of Plaintiff’s identity, revelation of which stands to discredit her entire case, remains wholly hidden from view,” the docs continue. “Whereas Doe status is reserved for truly extraordinary cases and predicated upon extraordinary justification, here a multitude of powerful considerations cut precisely the opposite direction—as other judges of this Court have ruled in cases involving the same circumstances.”

JAY-Z stands accused of assaulting the young girl at a 2000 MTV after-party alongside Diddy, who’s currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on multiple charges. Initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit first had Diddy listed as the sole defendant but was amended on Sunday (December 8) to include JAY-Z.

The Roc Nation mogul was approached about the allegations before the refiling, leading him to believe the suit is nothing but an extortion attempt.

JAY-Z quickly addressed the allegations, writing in part, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

Elsewhere in the docs, Spiro insists, “[JAY-Z] has built an impeccable reputation. He has never been accused of, let alone engaged in, any sexual misconduct.”