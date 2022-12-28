50 Cent Explains Why He’s Not Focused On Recording Another Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has built a television empire since the release of his last studio album ‘Animal Ambition,’ which dropped in 2014.

Don’t expect 50 Cent to create a new album anytime soon.

50 Cent discussed why he hasn’t recorded a follow-up to his 2014 album Animal Ambition in an interview with PEOPLE. The G-Unit boss said he turned his attention to television as his fan base grew older.

“I mean, I really enjoy the music,” he noted. “But the audience is changing. My core audience was in college in 2003. They’re grown now and they may have the drink that you would have in the nightclub in the privacy of their home now. They are my television viewership now. That’s who’s watching.”

50 Cent told PEOPLE he still works on new ideas for songs. But these days, the music he crafts will be used for his film and TV projects.

Over the past eight years, 50 Cent has built his own TV empire. He produced the hit series Power, which spawned multiple spin-offs on Starz. His other shows include the Starz series BMF, ABC’s legal drama For Life and WE tv’s docuseries Hip Hop Homicides.

50 Cent is also developing Fightland, a new scripted series for Starz. The boxing drama was the last show he pitched to Starz before his deal with the network ended in September.