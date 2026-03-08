50 Cent Faces New Leadership at Starz After Byron Allen’s Acquisition

50 Cent’s Starz empire just got a new power player in Byron Allen, and the network’s entire strategy could shift.

50 Cent is about to have a completely different dynamic at Starz now that Byron Allen just became a major player in the network’s future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Allen dropped $25 million to grab a 10.7 percent stake in the streaming platform, and this move could reshape how the rapper-producer operates his entire television empire.

50 Cent’s relationship with Starz has been rocky for years. He’s gone on social media rants about delayed renewals, creative control issues, and what he sees as the network dragging its feet on greenlighting projects.

The tension between Fif and the network has been real, and it’s played out publicly more than once. But now there’s a new voice in the room, and Allen isn’t the type to sit on the sidelines.

Allen owns The Weather Channel, which he acquired for around $300 million in 2018. He also controls Allen Media Group, 27 local TV stations across the country, and streaming platforms like TheGrio and Local Now.

His net worth sits around $800 million, making him one of the most serious media moguls in the game. This isn’t some passive investor. Allen has already signaled he’s ready to get involved in Starz’s operations and strategy.

50 Cent built an empire at Starz that includes Power, the flagship series that launched in 2014, along with Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and the hit series BMF, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family.

He’s also got Power: Origins in development. That’s a massive catalog of content that’s been central to Starz’s identity.

The question now is whether Allen’s arrival changes the conversation.

Allen’s filing with the SEC made clear he’s not just a passive stakeholder. He said he may engage in communications with shareholders, management, and the board about Starz’s operations, prospects, and business strategies.

Translation? He’s ready to have a say in how things run.

With Allen now holding significant influence at Starz, 50 Cent might finally have someone at the table who understands the value of his content and moves fast.