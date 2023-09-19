50 Cent Fan Tries To Rush The Stage And Instantly Regrets It 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Uncle Murda sprang into action after an unwelcome guest tried to join 50 Cent on stage during his Chicago Final Lap tour stop.

Although 50 Cent has shared the stage with many a special guest on his Final Lap tour, one brave concertgoer quickly discovered that Fiddy isn’t a fan of uninvited ones.

The G-Unit founder and his tour rolled into Chicago on Saturday (September 16), ready to put on a show. However, 50 Cent was met with an unexpected surprise guest as he paid homage to one of the city’s rap stars.

As 50 and his crew rocked the stage to Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa,” a fan decided to join them. He jumped on the stage and made a beeline for 50 Cent. Nonetheless, the security team (and Uncle Murda) were ready for him.

The stage invader got within feet of the Hip-Hop mogul before being apprehended by a burly security guard who was soon joined by several others. They swiftly bundled the man offstage as 50 Cent looked on, feathers distinctly unruffled. Check out the clip below.

It was a different story in Detroit the following day when 50 Cent was joined by a surprise guest, but this time a very welcome one. Eminem joined his protégé to perform some of their bangers, including “Patiently Waiting” and “Crack A Bottle.”

50 Cent’s Touring Days Coming To An End

The Final Lap tour is set to a close in November, and it could be 50 Cent’s last time hitting the road.

“I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour,” he said in May, adding, “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring…I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”