Eminem Joins 50 Cent Onstage In Detroit For Surprise Performance  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem stunned fans, joining 50 Cent for a surprise performance in his hometown Sunday night on Fiddy’s Final Lap Tour.

50 Cent gave Detroit concertgoers the surprise they had hoped for, bringing out Eminem at his latest tour stop.

The G-Unit founder pulled into the Motor City Sunday night (September 17) for his Final Lap tour with a very special guest in tow. He was joined onstage by one of the city’s most famous exports, his mentor and longtime collaborator, Eminem.

The Detroit icon stunned fans as he emerged from backstage to spit his verse on “Patiently Waiting,” alongside Fiddy. The duo also shut down the stage with their 2009 hit “Crack a Bottle.”

After leaving the crowd in a frenzy, Eminem showed love to 50 Cent before departing the stage.

“Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known, 50 Cent,” Eminem told the audience. “Make some noise for Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday y’all.” Check out the clip below.

After the show, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a clip from their joint performance.

“Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy,” he penned in the caption. “They know he really my boy. I love him till death!”

The Final Lap tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the NYC rapper’s iconic debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and so it was only right that Em made an appearance. 50 Cent paid tribute to Eminem and Dr. Dre when the project reached the milestone earlier this year.

Back in February, Fif shared a throwback video filmed shortly after he released his first LP. The clip featured the iconic trio predicting the album’s impact.

“When you have a team like this it’s hard to lose,” 50 penned in the caption. “I’m so blessed to have worked with the best ever. you can re-write a book, you can re -write a song but you can’t re-write history. The 3 headed monster EM, DRE and 50cent. Boom”