50 Cent Praises Eminem & Dr. Dre While Reflecting On 20th Anniversary Of ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’’ 

50 Cent gave Eminem and Dr. Dre their flowers, celebrating his “3-headed monster” team while reflecting on 20 years of Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

50 Cent paid tribute to his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ collaborators, Eminem and Dr. Dre as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his iconic debut studio album.

The G Unit honcho took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 6) to reflect on the success of the project 20 years later. 50 Cent shared a throwback video of an MTV interview shortly after releasing Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Fiddy is flanked by Dr. Dre and Eminem in the video as the two Hip-Hop legends predict the album’s impact.

“When you have a team like this it’s hard to lose, 🙏”�” 50 penned in the caption. “I’m so blessed to have worked with the best ever. you can re-write a book, you can re -write a song but you can’t re-write history. The 3 headed monster EM, DRE and 50cent.💣Boom💨”

“They can try not to remember because I made it uncomfortable but they can’t re write history,” 50 Cent wrote earlier on Monday. “20th year anniversary Get Rich Or Die Tryin 💣Boom💨.”

The young rapper from New York was propelled into superstardom two decades ago when he unleashed the critically acclaimed project on Feb. 6, 2003. Lead single “In Da Club” marked 50 Cent’s first number-one hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for nine straight weeks and receiving two Grammy nods.

Get Rich or Die Tryin was also nominated for Best Rap Albumat the 46th Grammy Awards. The project became the best-selling project of 2003. It sold 872,000 copies in its first week, and remained atop the Billboard 200 chart for six weeks. The LP is easily the longest-charting album of 50 Cent’s career and was certified platinum in 2020.

50 Cent – Get Rich or Die Tryin’