50 Cent Offers Autographed Vinyl Of ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ For A Hefty Price

50 Cent commemorated the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with a vinyl release.

50 Cent celebrated the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ by giving fans a chance to own a signed copy of the album.

The G-Unit rapper autographed a limited run of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ LPs, which will only be on sale for seven days. The vinyl costs $399 and comes with a certificate of authenticity for 50 Cent’s autograph.

Customers are limited to purchasing two copies of the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ vinyl on the G-Unit Brands website. The autographed LPs ship in March.

50 Cent posted a video of himself autographing the vinyl on Monday (February 6). He also acknowledged his breakthrough album’s 20th anniversary on social media.

“They can try not to remember because I made it uncomfortable but they can’t re-write history,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “20th year anniversary Get Rich Or Die Tryin.”

50 Cent released Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ on February 6, 2003. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was certified platinum a little over a month after it dropped. It earned a nine-times platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 2020.