50 Cent Fans Lose It After “Power Book II: Ghost” Is Canceled

The fourth and final season of 50 Cent’s television series “Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere on STARZ in June.

50 Cent disappointed Power Book II: Ghost‘s loyal viewers by informing them the show was ending. STARZ canceled the series ahead of its fourth season as part of a cost-cutting strategy on Thursday (March 14).

Power Book II: Ghost’s final season will be broken into two parts. The first half premieres on June 7 with the second half scheduled to debut on September 6.

“Brace yourself for the final chapter,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “The two-part final season of #PowerGhost premieres June 7 on @starz.”

50 Cent promoted Power Book II: Ghost’s final season a day after announcing the development of a new spin-off titled Power Origins. Earlier this week, STARZ CEO Jeff Hirsch explained why the network wanted new shows like Power Origins instead of continuing a series like Power Book II: Ghost.

“When seasons go from one to two to three to four [seasons], three to four is where the cost really pops because most of the actors get bigger raises, and you have to really manage that,” Hirsch said a Deutsche Bank media conference. “So, you have to have in your portfolio of development shows that can actually replace shows as they get into later seasons.”

Hirsch continued, “You look at the [Power] map and say, ‘Okay, if I take one of those characters out and spin one of those out, I can bring that on to replace the Power show at half the cost,’” Hirsch said. “Now I’m putting a lot of money right to the bottom line. And I’m really not losing anything in terms of acquisition costs and subscriber viewership, because we know what those demos want. And we know how to line those up. And so that’s really the core of getting to that 20 percent [margin] — turning that slate over with fresh content to drive the business.”

Watch the teaser for Power Book II: Ghost’s final season below.