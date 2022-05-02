50 Cent donated hundreds of bottles of his pricey champagne to a great cause over the weekend during an event sponsored by the American Cancer Society!

50 Cent was the adult beverage sponsor for the “Bigger and Better” event in Houston, an activation that also had the American Cancer Society tagged as a sponsor.

According to a highly produced Instagram post, 50 Cent sent hundreds of Le Chemin du Roi bottles of champagne to flood the event held at Union Station in Houston, TX.

The event was massive and had scores of people donned in big 10-gallon hats, ready to participate in a Tenenbaum Jeweler’s pig race.

While people of all races raved about the artist’s champagne, he is seen in one scene of the recap feeding a black pig some chocolate Oreo cookies.

At the end of his video, the host says, “He [50 Cent] donated all the champagne tonight. He is now a member of the community, and he is doing some really marvelous things within the community.”

Feeling the love, the South Jamaica native captioned on his social media, “Houston, America Cancer Society I’m keeping good company.”

A person at the event couldn’t agree more and wrote in his comment section, “was there last night, and it was a great event! Thank you for your donation and the champagne was 100!”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, earlier this year, 50 Cent partnered with the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center to have his liquor brands featured at the team’s home arena.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” 50 Cent said in a press statement. “My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”