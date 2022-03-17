50 Cent Takes Liquor Brands To New Level With Houston Rockets

50 Cent partnered with the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center to have his liquor brands featured at the team’s home arena.

50 Cent is getting into business with the Houston Rockets.

The NBA franchise officially partnered with 50 Cent and his Sire Spirits company. The G-Unit rapper’s multi-year deal brings his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands to Houston Rockets games and other events at the Toyota Center.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” 50 Cent said in a press statement. “My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

50 Cent’s liquor brands will be showcased in multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite and a courtside loge box. The Toyota Center’s Red & White Wine Bistro will be rebranded as the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant.

“In his time as a Houston resident, Curtis [Jackson] has demonstrated a strong passion for helping students in our under-served communities which mirrors the continued efforts we have as an organization, making this a perfect partnership,” Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr said. “Curtis’ business acumen and creativity have been well documented throughout his entertainment and entrepreneurial career and we’re excited to bring Sire Spirits to Toyota Center for fans to enjoy at Rockets games and our wide variety of events.”

50 Cent and Sire Spirits plan to sponsor the Black Sports Professional Career Fair and annual Black History Night. His G-Unity Foundation also intends to work with the Rockets to help parents and children attend games if they cannot afford tickets.