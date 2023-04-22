50 Cent Gets Edgy With Unscripted Show About Reformed Gang & Hate Group Members

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is developing an unscripted show titled ‘Redemption Ink’ for Hulu.

50 Cent intends to add to his growing television empire with an unscripted series for Hulu.

According to Deadline, 50 Cent has started developing a show titled Redemption Ink for the streaming service.

The series features former gang and hate group members seeking to move on with their lives by covering up tattoos from their past.

“This show is going to hit different,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “Redemption ink HULU. GLG GreenLightGang i don’t miss let’s go! G-unit film& Tv.”

Redemption Ink gets its title from Luis Gutierrez’s tattoo shop of the same name. The shop specializes in coverups and fixups for people seeking redemption after spending time in gangs or hate groups.

50 Cent connected with Hulu a few months after signing a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX. The rapper-turned-TV executive will develop animation, live-action comedy and drama for the network.

The G-Unit boss found success in TV by producing multiple hit shows for STARZ. But 50 Cent’s relationship with the network soured to the point he regretted working with STARZ.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i made them with the wrong people,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”

50 Cent is still developing a boxing drama for STARZ. It was the last show he pitched to the network before their deal ended in 2022.