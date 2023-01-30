50 Cent Gets Greenlight For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s show ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ begins its third season on March 17 with production already underway on its fourth season.

50 Cent secured another early renewal at Starz.

The network renewed 50 Cent’s show Power Book II: Ghost for a fourth season prior to the third season’s premiere. Starz also announced the addition of Michael Ealy as a series regular. The actor will portray Detective Don Carter in the fourth season.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in a press release. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Earlier this month, Starz renewed the 50 Cent-produced series BMF a few weeks into its second season. Last year, the network ordered new seasons of the G-Unit rapper’s shows Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book II: Ghost’s third season premieres on March 17. The show is the first spinoff in the Power franchise.

The original Power series ran for six seasons on Starz. The show’s finale aired in February 2020. 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost launched in September 2020.

Watch a teaser for the third season below.