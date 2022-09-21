 50 Cent Gives Starz The Boot And Launches Another New Company

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The artist files a trademark for a new company that will include his upcoming film and television projects.

Rapper-turned-television big shot 50 Cent has announced his partnership with STARZ has ended. Under the agreement with the network, he produced shows like “Power,” “PowerBook II: Ghost,” “PowerBook III: Raising Kanan,” and “Powerbook IV: Force and BMF.”

The chart-topping rapper posted on Instagram a gif of him counting money with the caption, “Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the year. No one from music culture has had success in Television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow.

After that, he followed up that post with another announcement.

He later announced that his company, G-Unit Film, and Television is currently slated to produce and distribute 25 television shows that have been sold to ten different networks.

According to Variety, 50 Cent and STARZ entered into his deal with Lionsgate, the company that owns the cable network, originally for only four years.

The first project, released in 2014, was “Power,” and that hit series stayed on for six seasons before ending in 2020. After that, he pushed out through the partnership, several spin-offs based on “Power.”

Three aforementioned spin-offs were developed from the proper title. Afterward, the collaboration yielded another series, based on the Black Mafia Family out of Detroit (also called BMF).

Last year, the “Power” creator Courtney Kemp, opted not to renew her deal with Lionsgate, according to Deadline.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, despite the business relationship seeming to be very prosperous and the shows being staples for millions in the Hip-Hop community, 50 Cent often complained about his frustration with the deal.

Even though the deal STARZ deal has ended, the “In the Club” rapper has a few things up his sleeve, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Gerben tweeted that 50 has applied for a new trademark for a company called NYC Vibe, LLC with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, just days before his deal ended.

NYC Vibe, as a company will do a few things, like allow the artist to produce and distribute televisions shows, documentaries, and movies; organize competitive sports and athletic events; offer online gaming services in the nature of casino gambling, card games, computer game tournaments and augmented reality games, and open some of bars and restaurants.

Are you ready to sip Bacardi like it's your birthday?@50cent has filed a new trademark application which claims he intends to:



1. Open a bar/restaurant.

2. Start an online casino.

3. Produce tv shows, documentaries and movies.#50cent pic.twitter.com/GiNRNIlvp0 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 16, 2022

Don’t think G-Unit Film & Television is a wrap. His reps believe he will be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios as he looks for a new home for that company.