Rapper 50 Cent Pulls ‘The Massacre’ From STARZ

50 Cent’s war with Starz continues to escalate. The rap star just revealed he is pulling his lasted project, “Moment In Time: The Massacre” from the network.

He made the announcement on social media.

“Hey guys i decided i don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate,” 50 Cent said. “It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”

This series is reportedly based on the Houston resident’s 2005 beef with his former artist, The Game. It would be the first autobiographical endeavor the rapper-turned-TV producer has made.

Last week, 50 Cent announced the cable network STARZ, the home of his “BMF” and “Power” shows, would not be airing his new series, “Murder was the Case,” a project based on the historic trial with Snoop Dogg in 1993.

The news comes after the “How to Rob” rapper announced he was producing the forthcoming sports heist thriller “Free Agents” with veteran filmmaker Deon Taylor with Lionsgate, the parent company of Starz.

“50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” said Taylor. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

No word where “The Massacre” will land.