50 Cent Has Apocalyptic Prediction For Los Angeles Following No-Bail Policy Reinstatement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper uses his social media to try and inform his followers about a dangerous policy instituted in the City of Angels.

50 Cent has expressed his concern about escalating crime in Los Angeles and how officials have voted to address it. He believes their move to create bail reform is going to aid in the ultimate fall of the city.

In an Instagram post, he lamented the city’s problems, saying they will only worsen after a controversial no-bail policy was recently reinstated by a judge.

“LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there. SMH,” he wrote.

The rapper-turned-mogul shared a news clip on the ruling, which explained L.A. has opted to eliminate bail for individuals charged with non-violent felonies or misdemeanors, similar to the contentious reforms in New York. The move was set in motion over the last few years, particularly as the city was ravished by the impact of COVID-19.

During the pandemic shutdown, L.A. officials implemented the no-bail policy to alleviate the strain on overcrowded city jails. They also ordered the release of inmates already detained for offenses like shoplifting, vandalism and drug possession. Although the policy expired in July 2022, Judge Lawrence Riff declared the cash bail system unconstitutional and reinstated the order in May.

According to the clip, Riff invited city prosecutors and law enforcement officials to present their arguments in favor of the cash bail system before making his decision, but no one appeared at the hearing.

AllHipHop has reported quite a few of the “Many Men” recording artist’s opinions on social media. In a subsequent Instagram post, 50 Cent criticized a media report that highlighted his stance on the issue, which also mentioned his own past encounters with the law.

“Hey I understand why Deadline is reporting my opinion. I’m a big deal, but why did they write I had run in’s with the law Im a born again Christian!” he captioned.