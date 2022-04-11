50 Cent Hit With More Delays In $50,000 Lawsuit Against Teairra Mari

50 Cent will have to wait for the court to determine Teairra Mari’s latest motion after he hired a private investigator to track her down.

50 Cent and Teairra Mari have been in and out of the courtroom for years after she sued him for sharing an explicit image of her on social media.

A judge sided with the rapper awarding him $30,000 to cover attorney fees in 2019. However, the debt eventually increased to $50,000 because Teairra Mari repeatedly refused to honor the judgment.

Teairra Mari has to pay 50 Cent $50,000 after losing the revenge porn lawsuit she filed against him. Earlier this year, Fiddy asked the court to hold her in contempt after not receiving a penny three years from her three years after the initial judgment.

“[Mari] has been the subject of repeated sanctions by this Court but has been seemingly unswayed by such actions and has not paid any money towards the Judgment or sanctions against her, making the increased penalties associated with a finding of contempt necessary,” lawyers for the G-Unit boss said in a recent filing.

50 Cent Hires A P.I.

Tired of waiting, 50 Cent hired a private investigator earlier this month to serve her with legal papers. Radar Online report Teairra Mari asked for the court to deny the motion brought by 50 Cent.

According to Teairra Mari, she can’t appear in court on April 20 in Los Angeles like 50 Cent wants as she lives in Georgia. Nonetheless, she claims to be willing to “engage in efforts to satisfy the debts at issue.” She will also “participate in the discovery process moving forward.”

While 50 Cent is yet to comment, he is unlikely to be pleased by more delays.

Meanwhile, the TV mogul continued to call out Starz this week. 50 Cent is unhappy that the network allowed a 6-month break in airing his shows. Sharing a clip of Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch, he wrote:

“👀he said scheduling for retention is most important thing,” Fif penned on Instagram. “Then ignores production time lines till we have a 6 month gap what a genius. This boat 🛳got a hole in it, FORCE last episode next week. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”