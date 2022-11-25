50 Cent Honored With Key To Houston: “This City Has Been Elevated Because Of His Presence” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent was presented with the key to the city of Houston in recognition of his philanthropic and artistic contributions.

50 Cent celebrated the holidays at the Thanksgiving Day Parade where he was awarded a key to the city of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the television mogul with the key during a pre-parade ceremony Thursday morning (Nov. 24), recognizing Fiddy’s philanthropy, artistry, and business acumen.

The mayor praised 50 Cent for “helping out on so many causes in this city,” but especially in education. He credited 50 with “turning our highschool students into entrepreneurs” with his G-Unity Foundation.

“I’ve seen it first hand,” the mayor continued before adding, “this city has been elevated because of his presence.”

After presenting 50 Cent with the key, Mayor Turner joked, “Anywhere you go, use the key. The door will swing wide open.”

He was also given a proclamation honoring his career in entertainment alongside his “countless humanitarian projects.” Check out the clip below.

50 Cent Accepts Key To City Of Houston

Earlier this week, 50 Cent’s G-unity Foundation linked with the Houston Rockets for a local turkey giveaway to give back for the holidays.

“This event was great,” Fiddy wrote, sharing a news report. “The g-unity foundation, the Houston Rockets, kroger, and spec’s . 💣BOOM💨 Helping Houstonians have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also shared a Forbes report notin his success in “teaching kids how to Hustle” with his foundation. He started G-Unity in 2003 to give back to kids so they have an easier childhood than he did. The nonprofit aims to teach team building and entrepreneurship throughout low-income and underserved communities across the United States.