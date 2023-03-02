50 Cent Hypes Potential Involvement In ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent hinted at a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ collaboration a few weeks after signing a few weeks after singing a broadcast deal with FOX.

50 Cent teased his participation in a Grand Theft Auto project on Wednesday (March 1).

The G-Unit rapper posted an image of the words “Vice City” in the same style as the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City logo on Instagram. 50 Cent said he’d provide more details at a later date but claimed whatever he’s working on would be bigger than his Power franchise.

“I will Explain this later,” he wrote. “GLG GreenLightGang this s### bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM.”

Fans began speculating about 50 Cent creating a Grand Theft Auto television series. Social media users also wondered if the 47-year-old artist might be appearing in the Grand Theft Auto 6 video game.

Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, is widely expected to be the setting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, hasn’t announced the game but work-in-progress footage leaked in 2022.

Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002. A new Grand Theft Auto game hasn’t dropped since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V.

50 Cent’s hint at a Grand Theft Auto collaboration comes a few weeks after he signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX.

View his Vice City tease below.