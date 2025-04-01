50 Cent & JAY-Z Respond To New Diddy Lawsuit Name Checking Beyoncé & LeBron James

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has since deleted the post, as legal counsel for JAY-Z and more have responded to the Diddy accuser’s lawsuit.

50 Cent has once again shared his raw and uncut reaction to yet another lawsuit filed by a new Diddy accuser, which has also prompted responses from JAY-Z, among others.

On Tuesday (April 1), the G-Unit Films & TV mogul shared a screenshot of a TMZ report covering the news of a lawsuit recently filed by a man named Joseph Manzaro accusing Diddy of sex trafficking and assaulting him while multiple high profile celebrities watched in 2015.

Manzaro claims, in part, that he was drugged, humiliated and subjected to non-consensual acts at a gathering celebrating King Combs’ 17th birthday at a Florida mansion owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

“Got Damn how many of these boys Diddy was touching,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post he shared on Instagram

The lawsuit, which names figures such as JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Gloria and Emilio Estefan as witnesses, has already prompted responses from the legal counsel of multiple individuals named—though they are not being sued.

JAY-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, dismissed the claims, telling TMZ, “Mr. Carter wasn’t in Florida at that time to witness this incident—he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system.”

A representative for Gloria and Emilio Estefan also denied the accusations.

“Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made,” the representative said. “The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court.”

In the lawsuit, Manzaro alleges he was taken to Star Island in Miami, where he was dragged into the back entrance of the Estefans’ mansion. He claims Gloria saw his drugged state and called for help before Emilio silenced her and ushered her away. He also says he saw LeBron James walking in a bath towel, who allegedly told others, “Y’all better do something about that!”

Manzaro further claims ex-p### star Adria English led him through a tunnel to Diddy’s mansion, where he encountered JAY-Z and Beyoncé. According to him, Beyoncé asked, “What’s this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c### mask standing here in front of me?” He says a Diddy associate responded, “Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment.”

Despite these claims, inconsistencies have emerged. As TMZ points out, Google searches show JAY-Z was in New York in April 2015, speaking about Tidal, contradicting the lawsuit’s timeline. Additionally, attorneys representing former adult film actress English requested to withdraw from her civil lawsuit against Diddy, citing irreparable communication breakdowns last month. This marks the second time English has been dropped by her legal team.