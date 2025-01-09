50 Cent Hits Back At Jim Jones, Revives “Informant” Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and Jim Jones are trading shots again after Capo reacted to the G-Unit boss’s recent interview with Cam’ron.

50 Cent is firing back at Jim Jones, reviving “informant” accusations after Capo’s recent remarks about him.

Earlier this week, Jim Jones reacted to 50 Cent and Cam’ron discussing his controversial 2007 performance with G-Unit amid heavy internal tension at Dipset. Fif brought Capo onstage, which Cam took as disloyal.

During his appearance on Cam’s “Talk With Flee” podcast last month, 50 Cent revealed that his decision was deliberately aimed at escalating the discord within Dipset.

50 Cent caught wind of Jim Jones’ reaction and swiftly took to Instagram to troll him, responding with rehashed accusations Jones is a federal informant. He referenced the Dipset MC’s mention in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s 2019 case.

A recording was played during the trial, allegedly of Jones saying, “[Tekashi] not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some b#######.”

50 Cent doubled down with the snitching claims in the caption.

“LOL,” he wrote. “INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster s### to me INDIVIDUAL 1 !”

Jim Jones Addresses 50 Cent & Cam’ron

For context, Jim Jones addressed the G-Unit performance during his new interview with Justin Laboy, with some harsh words for Cam’ron and 50 Cent.

“Them n##### be on my dick,” Capo said. “Them n##### ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n##### in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my s### like that.”

Furthermore, Jones reacted to Cam’s claim that he was trying to restore peace at Dipset at the time of the G-Unit performance.

“[Cam] couldn’t pull nothing together,” Jones told Laboy, insisting “He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n####.”

He added, “Let’s not get this s### twisted. Nobody could tell me nothing. I was my own boss… I did what I wanted to do.”