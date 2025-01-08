Jim Jones Says Ma$e’s Treatment Of Cam’ron Sparked Their Feud 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones is dishing the dirt on how Ma$e treated Cam’ron back in the day, long before they squashed their beef.

Jim Jones is opening up about his relationship with Cam’ron and Ma$e, discussing the reasons for the longstanding issues.

Capo appeared on the debut episode of Justin Laboy’s relaunched show “#Respectfully.” During the wide-ranging interview, Jones discussed his past decades-long feud with his fellow Dipset affiliate. He also addressed the tension with Cam’s “It Is What It Is” podcast co-host.

“It started with Ma$e. He didn’t do the right thing,” Jones explained. “I watched Ma$e s### on Cam and everybody around him. Like all the time.”

He continued, “I was there the whole time but I was Cam’s man, ya heard. Cam and Ma$e were so-called best friends grew up together …I was there for everything that’s one thing that people can’t never say is that I was there for every single thing.”

Jim Jones then explained the root of his issues with Ma$e.

“Cam enemies were my enemies,” he stated. “Anybody Cam didn’t like, I didn’t like. And I already see how [Ma$e] was handling Cam, so I definitely didn’t like him, ya dig. And then I seen how much love Cam had for him and how Cam was jumping out the window for him, which a friend should.”

According to Jim Jones, Cam’ron tried to ensure that “Ma$e stayed as safe as possible,” amid the tension. “But Ma$e had got that money and lost his muthafuckin mind, as he’s supposed to.”

Jim Jones On Cam & Ma$e’s Podcast

Nonetheless, Jim Jones isn’t holding any grudges and wishes Cam’ron and Ma$e nothing but success with their podcast, although he’s surprised the duo never mention their past issues on the show.

“But kudos to them man,” he added. “They got a dope show. Who am I to hate on what they got going on? Man, I hope they make a trillion dollars.”

While Jones mended his rift with Cam’ron in 2022, he had previously stated he had no desire to patch things up with Ma$e.