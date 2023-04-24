Cam’ron Delivers Message After Apparent Dig From Jim Jones

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The bad blood between Cam’ron and Jim Jones appeared to resurface over comments made by the latter Dipset member.

Cam’ron seemingly took offense to fellow Dipset member Jim Jones’ remarks from an April 21 interview.

Killa Cam issued a message to his haters via Instagram on Monday (April 24). Cam’ron appeared to reference comments made by Jim Jones, who spoke about Cam and Ma$e on an episode of The Breakfast Club.

“Anybody who says “I can’t hate’ really wants to ‘hate,’” Cam’ron’s message read with credit given to Duke Da God.

Cam’ron shared his thoughts a few days after his longtime collaborator discussed Cam and Ma$e’s sports talk show It Is What It Is. Jim Jones didn’t explicitly diss Cam’ron when asked about the show, but the answer apparently didn’t strike the right tone.

“They’re definitely very funny,” Jim Jones said. “They’ve always been a group of comedians. I can’t take that away from them. And they’re very knowledgeable about basketball … Cam definitely had a chance to go to the NBA. I can’t say that with no hate in my heart.”

Earlier in the interview, Jim Jones expressed his contempt for Ma$e.

“I don’t care about Ma$e,” he said. “I don’t care for Ma$e too much. Ya heard? Tell Ma$e go say some prayers. Word up, ya heard? Might deck Ma—let me stop.”

Cam’ron and Jim Jones spent time as friends and foes during their careers. Cam also beefed with Ma$e at times, but the two currently work together on It Is What It Is.