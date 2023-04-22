Pusha T Appears To Reply To Jim Jones Slander As Fans Roast Harlem Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper seems to send shots after epic performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Rapper Pusha T seems to be finally responding to Dipset Capo, Jim Jones’ belief that he should not be included as one of the top 50 emcees in history.

AllHipHop.com reported Jim Jones is not a fan.

During a visit to the Breakfast Club, he asked one of the hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God if they could name 5 of the Virginia rapper’s records.

He then said as if talking directly to him, “You’re not in my top 50. You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I didn’t never wanna be like Pusha. I never had a Pusha moment in my life.”

Pusha T got to give Jim Jones the Drake treatment at this point

Surgical Summer 2023 pic.twitter.com/lreDQgxd3E — J.P. (@JohnnyYugh) April 21, 2023

In a simple post on Instagram, he relished the caliber of artist he has become with a slick shot to anyone who may have been hating him.

On Friday, April 21 he posted, “Places they’ll never be, stages they’ll never see.”

Pusha T, the former G.O.O.D. Music recording artist posted images of him at Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Jerry, you turned the Hollywood Bowl into your world and let me be apart of it…forever grateful,” he continued writing in his caption.

Fans hopped in the comments to drag Jim Jones for his comments and standing with the Clipse member.

“Tell Jim stop playing with ya name,” Blogger Three Letter Man wrote.

EverythingRoger wrote, “That rise above s### cool and all but we want bars 😂😂😂 cook that n#### 🔥.”

“Hating or not ,n##### gotta know to stay in their lane. I fw Jim Jones but he was outta pocket and definitely out his league verbally 🤷🏾‍♂️,” another person wrote.

“Jim Jones hatin’ ass wan talk s### now since he linked w drake whole game goofs,” one more person wrote.

A few of his celebrity friends hopped in the comments and gave him virtual “high fives.”

Ava DuVernay wrote, “Epic.”

The Game wrote, “Level.”

Former football player Thomas Q. Jones said, “Yezzir! 💯 #VaStandup.”

DJ Don Demarco added his signature Ultimate Rap League buzzer for a haymaking bar, writing “#DonDemarco.”

Ja Rule’s dj said it all … let’s see what the “Ballin’” chart-topper says next.