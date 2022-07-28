50 Cent Lands Another Multi-Year Partnership With NBA Team

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent teamed with the Sacramento Kings to bring his Sire Spirits brand to the team’s arena and work together on charitable efforts.

50 Cent secured a deal with the Sacramento Kings less than six months after getting into business with the Houston Rockets.

The G-Unit rapper inked a multi-year partnership to make Sire Spirits the official premium champagne partner of the Sacramento Kings. 50 Cent’s liquor brand will also be the main sponsor of Rush, the largest premium club in the team’s arena.

“We are thrilled to partner with [50 Cent] and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy,” Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a press release. “This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community.”

50 Cent landed a similar partnership with the Houston Rockets in March. His latest agreement includes his G-Unity Foundation working with the Sacramento Kings Foundation to help youth in the city.

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” 50 Cent said. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

Find out more about the G-Unity Foundation here.