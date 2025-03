Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper 50 Cent humorously brushed aside fabricated online gossip concerning his alleged Hollywood misfortune.

50 Cent swiftly silenced online hysteria about an alleged shooting after a sensational TikTok clip claimed the rapper was hospitalized in critical condition following gunfire in Hollywood.

The Grammy-winning Hip-Hop mogul hopped onto Instagram to squash the dramatic misinformation, calmly reassuring his loyal followers with a dose of humor.

Posting a screenshot of the viral video, the “In Da Club” superstar wrote, “Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news.”

The dubious TikTok video had gone viral, crediting celebrity news website TMZ as its source.

A quick glance at TMZ’s official website and social media feeds, however, revealed no recent reports or coverage regarding any shooting incident involving Fif.

The misleading clip quickly prompted a frenzy of reactions, ranging from relieved sighs to amused chuckles across social media.

Actress Jaime King promptly chimed in on Jackson’s Instagram post to express her relief, writing, “Thank God, Curtis” accompanied by a heartfelt emoji.

Meanwhile, actor Frank Grillo took a more humorous approach, responding with a playful “Hahahahaahah” and boxing glove emojis, clearly entertained by 50 Cent’s witty dismissal of the bogus claim.

Some followers drew parallels between this latest false alarm and the rapper’s real-life close call more than two decades ago.

Back in May 2000, 50 Cent famously survived a brutal attack outside his grandmother’s residence in Queens, New York, where he was shot nine times at point-blank range.

After nearly two weeks confined to a hospital bed, the musician spent an additional five months painstakingly recuperating from the traumatic injuries.

50 Cent often reflects on this harrowing episode throughout his extensive musical catalog. His chilling near-death experience notably inspired hit records such as “Many Men” and “9 Shots,” cementing his legend as a survivor whose resilience became central to his artistic narrative.