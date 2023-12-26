EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Loses Attempt To Toss Allegations He Hired Hitman To Kill Ex-Drug Dealer

A judge rejected 50 Cent’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by former drug dealer Cory “Ghost” Holland.

50 Cent failed to convince a New York judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of threatening and intimidating an ex-drug dealer named Cory “Ghost” Holland. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Analisa Torres rejected 50 Cent’s motion to dismiss on December 19.

Holland sued 50 Cent over the STARZ series Power in 2021. The former drug dealer said the show used his life story without permission.

Earlier this year, Holland filed a new lawsuit accusing 50 Cent of an intimidation campaign. Holland claimed he feared for his life, accusing the G-Unit rapper of trying to orchestrate a hit.

“It’s 50 Cent’s abilities to HIRE a HITMAN, due to a 150 Million Dollar Contract he secured through STARZ/LIONSGATE, that have created the FEAR and constant anxiety,” Holland said.

He added, “The hitmen 50 Cent hired, can KILL [me] and [my] family at any time and anywhere, once they are paid. So rather 50 Cent is in New York or Michigan or anywhere in America or Overseas, ‘ONCE HE PAYS THE HOMIES TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST,’ quoting the defendant from the radio interview, the job can get done at any point after that.”

Holland suggested the federal government protected 50 Cent, allowing the outspoken artist to avoid consequences. Holland cited other victims of the Power producer’s wrath.

“[I] believe 50 Cent has some type of protection from the federal government, this has been mentioned by several people he has been involved with in VIOLENT situations,” Holland said. “Rather it’s his own Child’s Mother or Former Music Executives like Chris and Irv Gotti, of MURDER INC RECORDS, 50 Cent has the ability to do things everyday people can’t.”

Holland also mentioned the defendant’s social media antics.

“He callously targets people on social media for ONE purpose: their humiliation and his gain,” Holland said. “This is what he did to DJ Khaled, Shaniqua Tompkins, Megan The Stallion and countless others. He thought [I] was going to be his latest victim, but [I] fought back, it’s the ONLY way you can deal with a BULLY!”

The ex-drug dealer insisted his family was in grave danger. He claimed they lived in a constant state of fear due to the alleged threat of an attack.

“[We] now live in FEAR every single second of day of these unknown and unidentifiable KILLERS showing up at any time/anywhere to carry out 50 Cent’s orders to intimidate and or to MURDER them, to eliminate the legal consequences of the lawsuits brought against him,” Holland said. “the weapons that [we] NOW are armed with are due to the FEAR of being a victim of violence at any moment by these HIRED GOONS. [We] have no idea when the violence is coming, just prepared for when it’s does. However 50 Cent has the advantage, cause he controls what the HITMEN do, the contract is between him and the them, so all [we] can do is anticipate the INEVITABLE, every single second of the day.”

50 Cent’s lawyers argued the lawsuit was “nothing more than an abuse of the judicial system and should not be allowed to proceed to discovery.” Judge Torres disagreed, allowing the civil dispute to move forward.