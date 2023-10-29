50 Cent Trashes Madonna Again, Tells Her To Fix Her Butt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent continues to make fun of Madonna’s looks, in disparaging posts to his 29 million followers.

50 Cent continues to make fun of Madonna’s appearance, after one inflammatory post over the weekend reignited a few between the pair.

50 didn’t hold back his thoughts on Madonna’s appearance during one of her performances.

In a post from October 27, he shared a side-by-side image of Madonna on stage next to a cartoon ant, questioning her recent appearance and alleged plastic surgery.

He captioned the post, “Who the f### did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed. I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man! LOL.”

Last night (October 28) the “In Da Club” rapper intensified his attacks on the Queen of Pop.

He followed up with a new post, along with the caption, “👀ok so now TMZ is gonna act like they don’t see her, on stage looking like she just s### her self. 🤨I scratch my head, when I see a bad BBL where the f### is the persons friends when they need them? she rich She can fix it, FIX IT! 😆WTF.”

Madonna, who is currently on “The Celebration Tour,” has faced scrutiny over her alleged plastic surgeries aimed at maintaining a youthful appearance.

The feud between the two artists can be traced back to 2021 when 50 Cent ridiculed one of Madonna’s sultry photo shoots.

The images showed Madonna in provocative poses, including one where she was sprawled out under a bed wearing fishnet stockings and high heels.

50 Cent shared the image on his Instagram with the caption, “Yo this is the funniest s###! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna didn’t take the comments lightly and called out the rapper for his “misogynistic, sexist, ageist” remarks and claimed he was merely trying to shame and humiliate her.

So far, Madonna has yet to comment on 50 Cent’s latest attacks.