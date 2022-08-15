50 Cent & Mary J. Blige Get Flirty While Showing Each Other Love  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent paid tribute to “the legendary Mary. J Blige,” and she returned the love thanking him for his influence on her acting career.

50 Cent is currently on a European tour, and during his latest stop in Greece, he brought out Mary J. Blige to perform some hits.

The pair put on an amorous display, as caught by Gillie Da Kid in a series of clips shared on Instagram. “Look who I got with me tonight,” 50 Cent said, introducing “the legendary Mary. J Blige,” as she sang along to her 1994 classic “I’m going down.”

“Man we had so much fun last night i got @gilliedaking lit 🔥😆,” 50 Cent penned in the caption. “Stay away from unhappy unsuccessful people they bring negative energy. stay positive, stay productive. GLG🚦GreenLightGang

50 Cent Receives His Flowers From Mary J. Blige

In another video, Mary J showed loved to 50 Cent, thanking him for his influence on her acting career.

“This is my boss on the show ‘Power’,” Mary J. began. “If it wasn’t for him, a lot of s### wouldn’t have happened. And I just wanna say, I love you so much, 50. For your generosity and your wisdom.”

50 Cent then returned the flowers, telling Mary, “I love you back,” before adding, “you mean so much to me.”

It appears both Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent were a little tipsy as Fiddy’s words came out a little shaky as they hugged on each other while sharing their praises. Watch the footage below.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, during an interview with AllHipHop.com, Mary J. Blige discussed her role as drug cartel queenpin Monet Stewart Tejada in 50’s Power Book II: Ghost.

She noted that it’s “amazing” and “a blessing” to be respected now as an actor. “All pure blessings. It’s all God. It’s all, ‘How did this happen?’” She questioned, adding, “Because it didn’t have to be this way.”

Mary continued, “And it’s a lot of hard work. And it’s a lot of being grateful, being grateful more than anything.” Check it out here.