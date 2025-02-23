50 Cent Reacts To Michael Rainey Jr.’s NAACP Image Award With Powerful Message

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Rainey Jr. secured a major career milestone at the NAACP Image Awards as 50 Cent cheered him on.

Michael Rainey Jr. claimed a major victory Saturday night in Pasadena, California and no one was prouder than the show’s executive producer, Hip-Hop icon 50 Cent.

Rainey took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Power Book II: Ghost.

“I’m so happy for him he NAACP is really all we got. We do bigger numbers than a lot of shows but we don’t get nominated because of diversity,” 50 Cent said, highlighting the importance of the recognition.

The annual awards ceremony, which honors achievements in film, television, music, and literature, was filled with emotional speeches and celebratory moments.

Rainey Jr., who has led Power Book II: Ghost since its debut, has been a standout in the Power universe and his win solidified his status as one of television’s most dynamic young stars.

50 Cent, who helped launch the Power franchise, emphasized how this accolade could propel Rainey Jr. to even greater heights.

“I’m so proud of point but this is the kind of recognition he needs to take it to the next level,” he said.

The night saw major wins across entertainment, with Keke Palmer earning Entertainer of the Year and The Six Triple Eight winning Outstanding Motion Picture.

In television, Queen Latifah continued her reign, taking home Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for The Equalizer, while Quinta Brunson and Damon Wayans claimed top honors in the comedy categories.