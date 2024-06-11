50 Cent Deletes Instagram Post Downplaying Michael Rainey Jr. Getting Sexually Assaulted

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The G-Unit boss is still facing online backlash.

50 Cent upset many of his social media followers after sharing a dismissive response to Power Book II: Ghost actor Michael Rainey Jr. being groped during a livestream broadcast.

A clip of streamer TyTy James’s sister unwantedly touching Michael Rainey Jr. went viral on Monday (June 10). James apologized for the incident after initially saying he tried to ignore the situation.

Rainey Jr. also posted a statement about the ordeal. In addition, Power executive producer 50 Cent decided to use the trending video to seemingly make light of men being sexually assaulted.

“Wait sexual assault [worried face emoji] from a male perspective, this was an aggressive advance. LOL, HE’s fine no charges are being pressed [man-shrugging emoji],” 50 wrote in an Instagram caption.

The feedback to 50’s comments about Michael Rainey Jr. was overwhelmingly negative. Eventually, the G-Unit Films and Television founder deleted that Instagram post after receiving widespread backlash.

Social media users continued to chastise 50 Cent on Instagram. One person commented, “You knew to delete that s###.” Someone else asked, “50, now why would you say what you said about that man being touched like that?”

Another Instagram commenter referenced 50 Cent’s estranged 27-year-old son, Marquise Jackson. The individual said, “Now I know why your son dislikes you. Nothing says Father about you.”

While 50 Cent downplayed Michael Rainey Jr. being touched without his consent, the 23-year-old Power franchise regular gave more serious remarks. He suggested if a man acted in the same sexual manner toward a woman then the consequences would likely be severe.

“I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed,” Michael Rainey Jr. wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday.

The New York-raised entertainer continued, “The fact is sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”