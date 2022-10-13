Marquise Jackson Talks Wanting A Sit-Down With His Father 50 Cent

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The dad-son connection between #MarquiseJackson and #50Cent has been damaged.

The tumultuous relationship between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his son has played out in the public for years. Recently, Marquise Jackson addressed his estranged father on social media.

Marquise Jackson claimed the $6,700/month child support payments from 50 Cent were not enough to sustain his lifestyle in New York City. Then, the younger Jackson responded to the backlash over his comments in an Instagram post.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭,” Marquise wrote on IG.

TMZ caught up with Marquise Jackson to ask him about the feud with his father. The 26-year-old Dope Fiend actor discussed possibly meeting with 50 Cent face-to-face.

“I don’t even know if a sit-down can actually restore the situation. It’s more so an olive branch,” said Marquise Jackson. “If you’re up for it, I’m up for it.”

He continued, “I’m definitely willing to sit down with him and hear his perspective and gain a little bit of understanding. We’re both men at the end of the day. We should be able to agree and disagree and it not be a problem.”

Marquise Jackson went on to say that he believes 50 Cent sees his oldest son as “entitled.” The former St John’s Military Academy student added, “That’s not the case. It’s never been about the money for me. It’s more so the relationship.”