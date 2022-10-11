50 Cent’s Son Says He’ll Pay $6,700 To Spend 24 Hours With His Dad

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson recently faced backlash for griping about receiving $6,700 per month in child support.

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson trolled critics after complaining about his dad’s child support payments.

Marquise Jackson claimed that 50 Cent paying $6,700 per month wasn’t enough in an Instagram Live conversation with Choke No Joke. The G-Unit rapper’s son mocked the backlash he faced by offering to pay $6,700 to spend time with his father on Monday (October 10).

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise Jackson wrote. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

The post featured a photo of Marquise Jackson sitting on the floor with “entitled” spelled out in cash. He seemingly embraced his reputation after downplaying the thousands of dollars he received from 50 Cent.

“$6,700 a month in the state of New York, you do the math,” Marquise Jackson told Choke No Joke. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister. You’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody. You can’t just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

