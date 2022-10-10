50 Cent’s TV Empire Grows With DJ Envy-Led Reality Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and A&E teamed up for a reality TV show called ‘Property Players,’ which follows DJ Envy and the radio host’s real estate business.

50 Cent struck a deal with A&E Networks for a reality television show starring Breakfast Club host DJ Envy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent will produce an unscripted series titled Property Players for A&E. The show follows DJ Envy and his family-run real estate business.

50 Cent boasted about his expanding TV empire on Monday (October 10). The G-Unit rapper shared a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s story on Instagram.

“I’m working over here at a different pace,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “GLG GreenLightGang Boom.”

G-Unit Film & TV will produce Property Players alongside Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Lionsgate TV. The show will be part of A&E’s Home.Made.Nation lifestyle block.

50 Cent’s latest show was announced less than two weeks before the release of his Black Mafia Family documentary series. The eight-episode series BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast premieres via STARZ on October 23.

Next month, another 50 Cent-produced docuseries titled Hip Hop Homicides will debut on WE tv. The show covers the murders of Pop Smoke, King Von, XXXTentacion and other rappers.

Hip Hop Homicides premieres on November 3. Van Lathan hosts the WE tv series, which will be available to stream on ALLBLK.